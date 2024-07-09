Whittier Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $9,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 11.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 98,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after acquiring an additional 10,056 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boot Barn by 410.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Boot Barn by 129.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the third quarter valued at approximately $319,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $100.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.36.

Insider Activity at Boot Barn

In related news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $165,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,560.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $165,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,560.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael A. Love sold 1,079 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $118,916.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,763.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,795 shares of company stock worth $1,329,686 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

Shares of BOOT traded down $4.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.74. 632,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,524. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.73 and a 12 month high of $134.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.28.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $388.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.67 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 8.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

