Whittier Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $5,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 45,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 435,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,265,000 after buying an additional 101,555 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,129,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6,555.1% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 502,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,174,000 after buying an additional 494,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $314,000.

Shares of VGSH remained flat at $57.96 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,583,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,806. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.98.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.202 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

