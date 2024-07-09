Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 392 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 77 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 11,800.0% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pool Price Performance

NASDAQ POOL traded down $8.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $296.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,592. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $345.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $373.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $293.51 and a 1 year high of $422.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Pool Increases Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). Pool had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on POOL shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Pool from $416.00 to $356.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Pool from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $328.00.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

