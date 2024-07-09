Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires Shares of 43,204 Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 43,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv during the first quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $235,157,663.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,324,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,116,308.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Roger Fradin sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $1,731,034.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 218,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,676,065.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $235,157,663.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,324,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,116,308.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,162,739 shares of company stock valued at $400,713,362 over the last 90 days. 5.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VRT stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.77. 6,112,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,453,885. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.97, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.41. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $109.27.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 44.95%. Vertiv’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

VRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.11.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

