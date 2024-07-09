Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $5.30 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,774 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 32,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $83.77. 2,123,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,329,420. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $90.09. The company has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.06 and its 200-day moving average is $84.20.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

