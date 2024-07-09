Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 654 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $5,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 29,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,807,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,923 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $2,063,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 6.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 40.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDY stock traded down $0.99 on Tuesday, hitting $381.85. 203,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,001. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.00. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $355.41 and a 52 week high of $448.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $412.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.63 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDY has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $470.83.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

