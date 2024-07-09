Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 16,040 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,295 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,040 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 20,555.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunpointe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000.

Itaú Unibanco Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of ITUB traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.12. The company had a trading volume of 14,559,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,580,549. The stock has a market cap of $59.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.50. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Itaú Unibanco Increases Dividend

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0478 per share. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous Variable dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 4.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

