Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 399 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Suncoast Equity Management lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 103,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,756,000 after acquiring an additional 6,115 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,351,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 22.5% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 56,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,207,000 after purchasing an additional 10,451 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.71. 1,458,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,686,171. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.53 and a 12-month high of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $244.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

