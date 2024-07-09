Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 4,110 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,777 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Infosys by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Infosys by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Infosys by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Infosys by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 52,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Infosys by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. 10.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infosys Stock Down 1.0 %

INFY stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.31. 12,586,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,390,580. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.45. The stock has a market cap of $79.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Infosys Cuts Dividend

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Infosys had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.2035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Infosys in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Guggenheim started coverage on Infosys in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Infosys from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.27.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

