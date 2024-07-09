Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 723 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENB. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 16.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 41,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 11.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 51,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Enbridge by 6.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,876,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $261,425,000 after acquiring an additional 461,702 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 15.0% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 18,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2,294.6% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB remained flat at $35.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,650,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,594,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.00 and its 200-day moving average is $35.64. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $38.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 136.04%.

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.