Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 96 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $801,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 202,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,414,000 after buying an additional 7,863 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 44,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 28,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 42.5% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.53.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.7 %

International Business Machines stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,512,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,470,882. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $131.70 and a 52-week high of $199.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.