Whittier Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 81.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 185 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 233.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR traded up $11.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,301.77. The stock had a trading volume of 891,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,159. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,449.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1,160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.62 and a beta of 3.11. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $307.11 and a 12-month high of $1,999.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $115.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.80 million.

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,201.07, for a total transaction of $6,005,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,168 shares of company stock worth $34,074,428. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MSTR shares. Maxim Group upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $2,047.00 to $1,826.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,450.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,017.67.

MicroStrategy Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

