Whittier Trust Co. Sells 250 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TLH. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,223,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,122,000. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,935,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TLH traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.12. 595,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,217. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.42 and a 200-day moving average of $103.50. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $111.05.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

