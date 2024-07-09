Whittier Trust Co. Sells 4,894 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,894 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 777,915 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,781,000 after acquiring an additional 54,736 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in 3M by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in 3M by 4.0% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 211,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,798,000 after purchasing an additional 8,193 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in 3M by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 499,144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,730,000 after purchasing an additional 25,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Price Performance

NYSE MMM traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,809,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,384,154. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.03. 3M has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $106.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64.

3M Cuts Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Citigroup increased their price target on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Vertical Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.58.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

