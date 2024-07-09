Whittier Trust Co. Sells 925 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,961 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $6,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 148.6% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 174 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.61.

Target Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $1.09 on Tuesday, reaching $147.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,848,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914,225. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.62.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

