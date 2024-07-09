Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $4,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Wingstop by 29.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,626,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $292,520,000 after purchasing an additional 370,032 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Wingstop by 11.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,167,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,915,000 after purchasing an additional 121,134 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Wingstop by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,107,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $284,253,000 after purchasing an additional 19,540 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Wingstop by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 873,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $224,093,000 after purchasing an additional 531,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,899,000.

Insider Transactions at Wingstop

In other news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 645 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.74, for a total transaction of $255,252.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,873.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total transaction of $1,676,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,588. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.74, for a total transaction of $255,252.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,873.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,191 shares of company stock valued at $2,443,547 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on WING. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $350.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wingstop has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.17.

Wingstop Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WING traded down $11.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $395.05. 420,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,701. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.31, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.69. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.08 and a 1 year high of $431.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $398.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.92.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.34 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 19.64%. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.32%.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

