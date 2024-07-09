WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIYGet Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 72,103 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 283% from the previous session’s volume of 18,822 shares.The stock last traded at $48.54 and had previously closed at $48.58.

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.53.

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th.

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund ETF (UNIY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is passively managed to hold a broad portfolio of USD-denominated bonds of various credit quality and maturity. The index uses a tier-weighting methodology that weights a portion of the portfolio for enhanced yield.

