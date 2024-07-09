Wise plc (LON:WISE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Wise plc (LON:WISE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 897.20 ($11.49).
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating on shares of Wise in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,123 ($14.38) price objective on shares of Wise in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.45) price objective on shares of Wise in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Wise from GBX 1,140 ($14.60) to GBX 1,045 ($13.39) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th.
In other news, insider Terri Duhon bought 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 811 ($10.39) per share, with a total value of £2,497.88 ($3,199.54). 28.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.
