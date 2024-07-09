Wise plc (LON:WISE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Wise plc (LON:WISE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 897.20 ($11.49).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating on shares of Wise in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,123 ($14.38) price objective on shares of Wise in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.45) price objective on shares of Wise in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Wise from GBX 1,140 ($14.60) to GBX 1,045 ($13.39) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Get Wise alerts:

View Our Latest Report on WISE

Wise Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of LON WISE opened at GBX 744.50 ($9.54) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 768.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 837.06. Wise has a 1-year low of GBX 607 ($7.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 997.50 ($12.78). The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.95. The firm has a market cap of £7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3,545.24, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.72.

In other news, insider Terri Duhon bought 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 811 ($10.39) per share, with a total value of £2,497.88 ($3,199.54). 28.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Wise

(Get Free Report

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.