Wrapped AVAX Price Tops $26.22 on Major Exchanges (WAVAX)

Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 9th. Over the last week, Wrapped AVAX has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped AVAX token can currently be bought for $26.22 or 0.00045271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped AVAX has a market capitalization of $133.52 million and approximately $21.14 million worth of Wrapped AVAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped AVAX Profile

Wrapped AVAX’s total supply is 5,092,560 tokens. Wrapped AVAX’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax. Wrapped AVAX’s official website is www.avalabs.org. The Reddit community for Wrapped AVAX is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped AVAX

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Wrapped AVAX has a current supply of 4,988,005.56975296. The last known price of Wrapped AVAX is 25.44964098 USD and is down -0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1089 active market(s) with $20,460,152.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.avalabs.org/.”

