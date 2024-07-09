Wrapped eETH Hits 1-Day Volume of $58.37 Million (WEETH)

Wrapped eETH (WEETH) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. During the last seven days, Wrapped eETH has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. Wrapped eETH has a total market capitalization of $7.23 million and $58.37 million worth of Wrapped eETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped eETH token can now be bought for about $3,144.74 or 0.05504840 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped eETH Profile

Wrapped eETH was first traded on November 14th, 2023. Wrapped eETH’s total supply is 1,361,883 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300 tokens. Wrapped eETH’s official website is www.ether.fi. Wrapped eETH’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi.

Wrapped eETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped eETH (weETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wrapped eETH has a current supply of 1,358,570.81443058. The last known price of Wrapped eETH is 3,034.78469948 USD and is down -3.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $86,667,279.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped eETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped eETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped eETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

