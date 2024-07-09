Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.20. Approximately 44,139 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 174,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Yatra Online in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $12.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Yatra Online, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yatra Online stock. Gerber LLC acquired a new position in Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,135 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. 50.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

