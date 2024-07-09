Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZION. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $42.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.67 and a 200 day moving average of $41.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.11. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $46.15.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $65,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,866.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $231,005.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,238 shares in the company, valued at $970,911.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $65,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at $968,866.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,296 shares of company stock valued at $319,192 over the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 389,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,596,000 after buying an additional 70,461 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 21,551 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,311,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,571 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,746,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,345,000 after purchasing an additional 27,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,268,000. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

