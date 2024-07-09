Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $10,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 222.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Zoetis by 371.4% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total transaction of $139,529.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,316. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.07. 863,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,907,392. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.67. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $144.80 and a one year high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.75.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

