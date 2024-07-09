Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) dropped 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $195.90 and last traded at $196.17. Approximately 359,618 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,235,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $201.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ZS. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Zscaler from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, June 21st. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $258.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.21.

Zscaler Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.71. The stock has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -382.43 and a beta of 0.85.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $553.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.55 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. On average, analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total transaction of $1,414,313.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,486 shares in the company, valued at $43,148,154.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 272.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 30,650 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Zscaler by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,681,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 19.2% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

