12,315 Shares in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Bought by Central Pacific Bank Trust Division

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 33.3% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,766,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,898,000 after buying an additional 53,506 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 8.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 339,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,222,000 after acquiring an additional 25,846 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Henry Schein by 3.9% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Henry Schein by 19.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 704,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,296,000 after acquiring an additional 113,615 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of HSIC traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.44. 744,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,003. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.51%. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HSIC shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.73.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

