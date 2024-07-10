12,352 Shares in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC) Bought by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,959,000. Mad River Investors purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $25,251,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,079,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,571,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,897,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of GBTC stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,387,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,408,943. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $65.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.08.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

