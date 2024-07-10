14,021 Shares in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) Acquired by Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GCOW. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of GCOW stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.91. 215,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.63.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

