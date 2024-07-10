169,238 Shares in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Acquired by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 169,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,275,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 269.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.22.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of ZM traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,956,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,324,907. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $55.63 and a one year high of $75.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of -0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.07.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.37%. Analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

In other news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $96,001.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,475 shares in the company, valued at $92,069.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 1,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $96,001.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,069.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 3,589 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Sunday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $224,025.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,073,934.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,733 shares of company stock valued at $4,179,192. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.