182,962 Shares in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 182,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,548,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,174,000 after buying an additional 412,599 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 114,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 32,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of AMRX traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $6.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,586. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.65. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $7.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 234.06%. The firm had revenue of $659.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMRX shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMRX

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.