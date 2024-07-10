208,355 Shares in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Acquired by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 208,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,809,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Synchrony Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 156.2% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 18,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 11,099 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 31,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 90,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.41.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

SYF stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.09. 3,265,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,276,868. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $48.97. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 13.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.35%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,420,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,042 shares in the company, valued at $5,446,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

