2,100 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Acquired by Central Pacific Bank Trust Division

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Medtronic by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,817,063 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,901,357,000 after purchasing an additional 727,931 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $1,229,726,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,634,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,040,802,000 after buying an additional 346,641 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,089,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $893,352,000 after buying an additional 101,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,297,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $806,883,000 after buying an additional 649,367 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Medtronic Stock Performance
Shares of MDT traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.58. 893,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,255,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.28. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $91.00. The stock has a market cap of $98.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.82.
Medtronic Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 101.82%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.70.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDT
Insider Activity at Medtronic
In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Medtronic Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Medtronic
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- This Tech Stock Can Set a Multiyear High with AI-Powered Growth
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Major Acquisition: Aerospace Powerhouse Buys Its Key Supplier
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 5 Best Short-Term Stocks to Consider Investing In
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.