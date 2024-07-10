2,100 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Acquired by Central Pacific Bank Trust Division

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Medtronic by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,817,063 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,901,357,000 after purchasing an additional 727,931 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $1,229,726,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,634,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,040,802,000 after buying an additional 346,641 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,089,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $893,352,000 after buying an additional 101,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,297,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $806,883,000 after buying an additional 649,367 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.58. 893,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,255,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.28. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $91.00. The stock has a market cap of $98.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.82.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 101.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.70.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

