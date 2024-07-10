25,554 Shares in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Ternium in the first quarter valued at $306,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ternium by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 16,812 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Ternium in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Ternium by 20,865.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 220,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,188,000 after purchasing an additional 219,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ternium in the 4th quarter worth about $793,000. 11.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ternium alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ternium from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ternium from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

Ternium Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TX traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.00. 35,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,716. Ternium S.A. has a 1 year low of $35.22 and a 1 year high of $45.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.11 and a 200 day moving average of $40.42.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.54. Ternium had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ternium S.A. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Ternium Profile

(Free Report)

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.