2,903 Shares in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Acquired by United Community Bank

United Community Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBTG. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 1,799.4% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,002,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,908,000 after purchasing an additional 949,547 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $19,712,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 185,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,612 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 120,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 12,820 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 69.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 101,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 41,946 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IBTG remained flat at $22.65 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,667. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $22.31 and a 52-week high of $22.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.67.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0769 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

