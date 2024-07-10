3,346 Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Acquired by Central Pacific Bank Trust Division

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,531,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,432,000 after purchasing an additional 522,608 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 12.3% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 342,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,734,000 after purchasing an additional 146,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AEP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.62.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,994,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,331,376. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.01 and a 200-day moving average of $84.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $93.44.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Stories

