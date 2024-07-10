3,500 Shares in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Purchased by AA Financial Advisors LLC

AA Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,500 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,193,773 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,476,052,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748,799 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 560.8% in the 4th quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 791,933 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,967,000 after acquiring an additional 672,095 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,045,541 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,194,751,000 after acquiring an additional 475,329 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 191.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 715,829 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $53,301,000 after acquiring an additional 470,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 978,859 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,392,000 after acquiring an additional 180,874 shares in the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Rio Tinto Group Price Performance
NYSE:RIO traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.35. 752,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,681,991. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $58.27 and a 12-month high of $75.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Research Report on Rio Tinto Group
About Rio Tinto Group
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rio Tinto Group
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.