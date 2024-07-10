3,500 Shares in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Purchased by AA Financial Advisors LLC

AA Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,500 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,193,773 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,476,052,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748,799 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 560.8% in the 4th quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 791,933 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,967,000 after acquiring an additional 672,095 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,045,541 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,194,751,000 after acquiring an additional 475,329 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 191.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 715,829 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $53,301,000 after acquiring an additional 470,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 978,859 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,392,000 after acquiring an additional 180,874 shares in the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RIO traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.35. 752,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,681,991. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $58.27 and a 12-month high of $75.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

RIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

