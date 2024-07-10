4,218 Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Purchased by Smith Salley Wealth Management

Smith Salley Wealth Management bought a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patron Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 24.0% during the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $210,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $210.01. 1,100,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,713,638. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.03 and a 200 day moving average of $201.42. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $149.71 and a one year high of $214.54.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 49.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,324,156.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, June 14th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Waste Management from $207.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Waste Management from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.61.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

