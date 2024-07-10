43,648 Shares in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Acquired by Central Pacific Bank Trust Division

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter valued at $2,730,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter valued at $575,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter valued at $366,000. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Ferroglobe Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Ferroglobe stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,361. Ferroglobe PLC has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $6.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average of $5.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Ferroglobe Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

Ferroglobe Profile

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

