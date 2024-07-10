58,038 Shares in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Acquired by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 58,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,594,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 141.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 905.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries Price Performance

Shares of GTLS stock traded up $5.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $140.56. The company had a trading volume of 523,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.03, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.74. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.48 and a 12 month high of $184.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.58 and its 200 day moving average is $142.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $950.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.91 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GTLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Chart Industries from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on GTLS

About Chart Industries

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.