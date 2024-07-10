58,038 Shares in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Acquired by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 58,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,594,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 141.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 905.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000.
Chart Industries Price Performance
Shares of GTLS stock traded up $5.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $140.56. The company had a trading volume of 523,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.03, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.74. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.48 and a 12 month high of $184.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.58 and its 200 day moving average is $142.52.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GTLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Chart Industries from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.92.
View Our Latest Analysis on GTLS
About Chart Industries
Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.
