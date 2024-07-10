6,000 Shares in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Bought by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Mplx by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Mplx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Mplx during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Mplx from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Mplx from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mplx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.11.

NYSE:MPLX traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.89. 737,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,027,941. The company has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.37. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $34.24 and a 1 year high of $43.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.01). Mplx had a net margin of 34.96% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

