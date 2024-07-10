704 Shares in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Acquired by RiverPark Advisors LLC

RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 704 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $432,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 223,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,427,000 after purchasing an additional 53,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $537,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ CYBR traded down $3.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $269.79. The company had a trading volume of 450,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,022. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $247.52 and a 200 day moving average of $246.37. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $142.92 and a 1-year high of $283.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -421.55 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.67. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $221.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.