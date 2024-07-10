9,564 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Bought by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSX. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CSX by 3,241.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 235,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 228,263 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG lifted its position in CSX by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 704,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,427,000 after purchasing an additional 149,105 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of CSX by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 723,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,078,000 after purchasing an additional 34,730 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $1,279,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 414.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 41,524 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.39.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.92. 8,529,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,872,041. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $64.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.