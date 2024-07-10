982 Shares in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Acquired by Central Pacific Bank Trust Division

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 982 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADP. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.5 %

ADP traded up $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.71. 1,458,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,686,171. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $244.49 and a 200 day moving average of $244.00. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.53 and a 12-month high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

