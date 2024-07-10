AA Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 422 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

AA Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FENY. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 7,199.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after buying an additional 179,341 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 816,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,814,000 after buying an additional 179,132 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,958,000. VCI Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,199,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 217,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after buying an additional 64,574 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FENY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.61. The company had a trading volume of 213,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,602. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.50. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 1 year low of $21.73 and a 1 year high of $27.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.53.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.