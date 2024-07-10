AA Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

AA Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 16.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 41,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 11.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 51,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 6.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,876,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $261,425,000 after buying an additional 461,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 31.7% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 7,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.57. 902,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,558,785. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $75.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.63.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.04%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

