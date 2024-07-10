Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) Trading Down 3.2%

Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.52 and last traded at $8.52. Approximately 526 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 48,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABL. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Abacus Life in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Abacus Life in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Abacus Life from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th.

Abacus Life Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.40 million, a P/E ratio of 422.71 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.27.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.49 million during the quarter. Abacus Life had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 4.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abacus Life, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abacus Life

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Abacus Life stock. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

About Abacus Life

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

