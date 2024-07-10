AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Position Decreased by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,229,888,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $499,955,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in AbbVie by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 44,988,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,971,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,463 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,422,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,451,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,415 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABBV. HSBC raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.07.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.97 on Wednesday, reaching $167.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,424,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,600,501. The company has a market capitalization of $295.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.70 and a 1-year high of $182.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.98%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

