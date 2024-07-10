Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 405,496 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 1,196,512 shares.The stock last traded at $29.61 and had previously closed at $29.43.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.32 and its 200-day moving average is $25.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

