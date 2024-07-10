Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.56.
A number of research firms have issued reports on ACHC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen cut their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.
Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $65.43 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $62.04 and a one year high of $87.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -467.32, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.
Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $768.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.20 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.
