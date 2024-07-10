Acala Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.30 Million (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 10th. During the last seven days, Acala Token has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $61.09 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0598 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00012636 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00009298 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001096 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,378.42 or 0.99924842 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00011990 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006712 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00071047 BTC.

Acala Token is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,098,199,159 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,249,996 coins. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,098,199,159 with 1,021,249,996 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.05955208 USD and is up 1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $2,482,313.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

