Adrian Sainsbury Purchases 30 Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) insider Adrian Sainsbury purchased 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 496 ($6.35) per share, with a total value of £148.80 ($190.60).

Adrian Sainsbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 5th, Adrian Sainsbury purchased 31 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 478 ($6.12) per share, with a total value of £148.18 ($189.80).

On Tuesday, May 7th, Adrian Sainsbury purchased 31 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 492 ($6.30) per share, with a total value of £152.52 ($195.36).

Close Brothers Group Price Performance

Close Brothers Group stock opened at GBX 477.40 ($6.12) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 462.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 482.52. Close Brothers Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 278 ($3.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 989.50 ($12.67). The firm has a market capitalization of £718.44 million, a P/E ratio of 502.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Close Brothers Group in a report on Friday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 610 ($7.81) price target for the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.80) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 583.17 ($7.47).

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

Further Reading

